NC Wildlife to assist elk with swing stuck in antlers

MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. — An elk with a toddler’s swing entangled in its antlers was spotted by residents in Maggie Valley on Friday, Nov. 28, prompting a response from local wildlife officials, ABC affiliate WLOS in Asheville reported.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) are aware of the situation and are working together to safely assist the elk. Officials have stated that there is no immediate harm to the animal.

“We are aware of the elk with a swing tangled in his antlers,” the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post on Nov. 30. “Our team has been in contact with N.C. Wildlife, and with the assistance of wildlife officers and an N.C. Wildlife biologist, they are working on a plan to safely help this elk in the morning.”

Gina Zachary, the public information officer with the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, expressed gratitude for the community’s concern and the quick response from NC Wildlife.

“We care deeply about our local elk population — they are a cherished and iconic part of Maggie Valley,” she said.

The Wildlife Resources Commission provides guidelines on its website for viewing elk and reporting any distress or unauthorized interactions with wildlife. They encourage the public to contact NCWRC Law Enforcement for any wildlife violations.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission also got in touch with WLOS on Monday and said a biologist was on the way to the elk and would also provide updates.

Efforts are underway to ensure the elk is safely assisted, with wildlife officials closely monitoring the situation. The community’s involvement has been crucial in addressing the issue promptly.

