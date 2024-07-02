NC women file complaints against Atrium for breast cancer misdiagnoses

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Two North Carolina women who say they were misdiagnosed with breast cancer have filed complaints against Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

They filed their grievances with the state health department.

According to the law firm representing them, an unnamed 59-year-old grandmother was originally diagnosed with HER2-positive breast cancer in 2020. She went through 13 rounds of “debilitating” chemotherapy only to find out this May that she was misdiagnosed.

In the other case, a 27-year-old was diagnosed and underwent a hysterectomy and double mastectomy. She later found out those surgeries were unnecessary.

The law firm said it is working to determine how many HER2-positive misdiagnosis cases have happened since 2019.

“We have been contacted by several former patients who’ve been advised by Atrium Health they were misdiagnosed,” they said in a statement. “One instance of misdiagnosis is one too many; based on our inquiry to date, we fear there are many, many more.”

