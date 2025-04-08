2nd suspect arrested in deadly shooting of teen in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

On January 26, 16-year-old Zaquavious Dawkins was found shot near the Ganesha Food Mart.

Family members said Dawkins was shot three times while running errands for his mother.

A few days later, another 16-year-old was arrested and charged in Dawkin’s murder.

On April 7, 25-year-old Jayveon Love was also arrested in connection with this case.

According to detectives, Love was driving an older model black Tesla during the commission of the homicide.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to police.

VIDEO: Grandmother of 16-year-old shooting suspect shares heartbreak for teen victim’s family

Grandmother of 16-year-old shooting suspect shares heartbreak for teen victim’s family

©2025 Cox Media Group