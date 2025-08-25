NCDMV initiates technology overhaul to combat long lines

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is embarking on a major technology overhaul to address long lines and outdated systems, with proposals from vendors being accepted until Oct. 17.

This initiative follows a recent state auditor’s report highlighting deteriorating service quality at the NCDMV. The report found that DMV offices are severely understaffed, with average wait times increasing by 15% since 2019. In response, the DMV is also hiring 40 more driver’s license examiners across the state.

NCDMV offices in North Carolina have returned to regular hours after the last weekend of expanded Saturday walk-in times.

Previously, customers without an appointment could be seen before noon on Saturdays, but this service has now ended.

The state auditor’s report emphasized the need for improvements, noting that the average wait time at DMV offices is currently 1 hour and 15 minutes.

