North Carolina state auditor to release results of DMV audit

CHARLOTTE — Today the North Carolina state auditor will share results of a DMV audit.

On Friday, Channel 9 reported that the state auditor released preliminary results in June that said staffing for the DMV is insufficient to meet the needs of North Carolinians. The officer suggested more drivers license examiners need to be hired to reduce wait times.

Governor Josh Stein said in May that he plans to raise pay for examiners to try to attract more workers.

Channel 9 will bring you the results of the audit starting on Eyewitness News at 5 on Monday.

VIDEO: NC DMV expands all-day walk-ins to help customers avoid summer heat

