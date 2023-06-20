NCDOT: Name change on highway signs for Fort Bragg will cost $500K

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it will cost $500,000 to change highway signs from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty.

The military base announced its official name change on June 2, making it another Army base that has erased a Confederate name.

According to NCDOT officials, about 30 new name signs have been ordered but have yet to be put up.

In addition to the 30 news signs, more than 40 current signs will have the word “Bragg” covered by a sticker that says “Liberty”.

(WATCH BELOW: Fort Bragg drops Confederate namesake for Fort Liberty, part of US Army base rebranding)

Fort Bragg drops Confederate namesake for Fort Liberty, part of US Army base rebranding





©2023 Cox Media Group