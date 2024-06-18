NCDOT wants feedback on future projects near your home

CHARLOTTE — There are a lot of projects on the slate for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, but here’s your chance to see what’s going to happen in your neighborhood and give your opinion on it.

From June 17 to July 17, you can use an interactive map and zoom in to click or tap the street projects near you. Then you can provide your feedback in a simple form.

Click here for the interactive feedback map.

North Carolina is developing its State Transportation Improvement Program to figure out construction schedules over the next 10-year period. NCDOT says the STIP in development will cover the years 2026-2035.

Projects include road work, greenway improvements, railroad development, and more.

According to NCDOT, the local input has an impact on what the agency prioritizes over the coming years.

A draft of the improvement program is expected to be out by early 2025, NCDOT says.

(WATCH: Officials unveil new efforts to make greenways safer in Charlotte)

Officials unveil new efforts to make greenways safer in Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group