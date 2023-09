CHARLOTTE — Northeast Ohio developer The NRP Group and Canyon Partners Real Estate are collaborating on another Charlotte multifamily project.

Abernethy Lofts will be a 392-unit community in NoDa.

Canyon, a Dallas, Texas-based real estate investment firm, has provided $35.9 million in equity for the development.

