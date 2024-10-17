Nearly a dozen vehicle break-ins reported at Ballantyne apartments

CHARLOTTE — Eleven vehicles were broken into Wednesday morning at the Legacy 521 apartment complex off Lancaster Highway in Ballantyne, according to reports from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The thieves got away with medical equipment, a tablet, credit cards, and purses.

The crimes happened between midnight and 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Tenants said they are taking precautions.

“Definitely, not leaving anything in the car,” said resident Arantxa Leon. “Maybe trying to find a camera we can put in the card to record in case somebody does break in. We pray that that doesn’t happen.”

Channel 9 asked Legacy 521 what they’re doing to protect residents.

We haven’t heard back, but we did an email the complex sent to a tenant.

The message read that the complex has a security company that does random patrols throughout the night.

