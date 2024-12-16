Brewery’s original taproom in NoDa closes

CHARLOTTE — NoDa Brewing Co. is saying goodbye to its OG taproom after 13 years. The Charlotte brewery is winding down operations at 2229 N. Davidson St.

The exterior sign came down this week and packing up has begun, says Jacob Virgil, director of strategic development.

Virgil says the brewery’s lease for that 11,500-square foot location ends later this month.

“It’s definitely the right move for the business and our customer base,” Virgil says. “The OG, since we brought it back, unfortunately hasn’t done what we always wanted it to be.”

This puts the focus on NoDa’s North End taproom and brewhouse, which opened in 2015. It is at 150 W. 32nd St., just off North Tryon Street.

