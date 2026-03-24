Neighborhood named Charlotte’s best place to live for 2026

CHARLOTTE — An annual list of the Charlotte region’s best places to live is out, with a new top spot named for 2026.

Brookhill in the South End area came in at No. 1 in Niche’s newest ranking, offering residents an urban feel with bars, restaurants, and coffee shops nearby. Most residents there are renters.

Niche’s boundaries for the Brookhill neighborhood extend from Toomey Avenue to the Charlotte Rail Trail, bordered by West Tremont Avenue and Remount Road. That area includes South End hot spots such as Pins Mechanical, Blinders Sports Lounge and the Puttery. There’s also craft beer-focused offerings such as Distro Beer Hub, Monday Night Brewing and Club West Brewery, which opened earlier this month as the rebranded Sycamore Brewing.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Construction of new light rail station in South End

Construction of new light rail station in South End to start next week

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