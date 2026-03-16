Charlotte welcomes latest mixed-use development between Uptown and South End

CHARLOTTE — What once was home to Midnight Diner and Uptown Cabaret is now home to Charlotte’s newest mixed-use development —Queensbridge Collective.

It sits on the edge of Uptown and South End.

The first tenants have now moved into the 42-story Vivian Apartments, the second tallest residential building in the Carolinas.

“I think it is just a style of building that is going to set Charlotte apart, and it’s a type of product that we really haven’t had here up until this point,” Chad Hagler with Woodfield Development said.

The first phase of the project also includes a retail component, including a Michelin-recommended steakhouse called Guard and Grace.

The second phase of the project is currently under construction and will bring in office space. Companies, including Moore & Van Allen, Pacific Life and EY have already signed on.

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