Neighbors alert family to porch fire, evacuating before window explosion

HICKORY, N.C. — A family made it out of a fire safely after a neighbor knocked on the door to alert them.

The mother told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that she and her two daughters were inside their home at the Thunderbird Mobile Home Park when the neighbor began pounding on the door.

She said the fire started on the porch of her home, and she didn’t know about it until her neighbor alerted her.

The family was able to evacuate safely before the windows exploded.

The woman told Faherty that she believes the fire started with an electrical issue.

The Red Cross is assisting her family, she said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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