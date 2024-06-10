Neighbors come together to speak out against corporate landlords

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of protesters drove into Charlotte to speak out against corporate landlords.

This move comes after residents say they have been mistreated, fined, and even evicted for minor issues.

They told Channel 9′s Almiya White that they just want to live in peace, but over the last few months, they feel like they are being targeted.

They are now demanding more housing security.

Action NC said the concerns of these residents caught their attention. This led to protestors gathering to fight for tenant rights and tenant protection.

Some residents told Channel 9 that they own their mobile homes, but the landlord will only allow them to be on a month-to-month lease for the land itself.

Action NC said this is a tactic used by landlords to easily evict tenants, whereas a lease contract gives tenants more security.

Neighbors also expressed that they are often hit with fines of up to $150 for leaving small items on their porch or front yard.

They also said they feel like their landlord is discriminating against them because they are Hispanic.

“That’s what we want ... to live in peace, you know. It’s not like we’re living here for free. Everyone pays their rent. On top of that, we pay for things like parking and all of these violations,” one neighbor said.

Residents are now calling for the landlord to transfer the title so they can own their land.

Channel 9 reached out to the landlord Monday afternoon regarding residents’ concerns but has not heard back.

VIDEO: US Senate bill would limit how many homes corporate landlords can own

US Senate bill would limit how many homes corporate landlords can own

















©2024 Cox Media Group