Neighbors concerned with fate of historic building after rezoning request filed for apartments

CHARLOTTE — A plan to build new apartments in Derita has neighbors concerned about the fate of a north Charlotte landmark.

According to our news partners at the Charlotte Observer, a developer filed a rezoning request to build apartments at the corner of Mallard Creek and West Sugar Creek roads, which is the site of Puckett’s Farm Equipment.

Current third-generation owner Gary Puckett is under contract with real estate management company NHE Inc. to sell the site.

The Greenville, S.C.-based company’s development manager told the Observer it is planning to add affordable housing options to the $19-million apartment complex.

Puckett’s opened in 1932 to provide services to farmers but transitioned over the years to a bar that hosts live music.

Puckett told the Observer that he tried to keep the business open as long as he could, but the business model for Puckett’s Farm Equipment is no longer viable since Derita isn’t the rural community it once was.

Some neighbors have mixed feelings about the project and want to preserve the building.

There will be a community meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Sugar Creek Recreation Center at 943 W. Sugar Creek Road.

