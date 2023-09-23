Residents claim management error is leading to eviction threats

CHARLOTTE — A northwest Charlotte apartment complex has some of its residents fed up.

Channel 9 covered back-to-back shootings at the Northcross Apartments on Griers Grove Road. Before the shootings, reporter Madison Carter received a call from a resident who claimed new management is trying to force her and her four children out of the complex.

“My mom went to go pay the rent, and they wouldn’t take it,” Katherine Fullard said.

That’s when Fullard found out there’s a discrepancy between what she’s been paying and what the new property management thinks she owes. She’s been living at Northcross with her elderly mother and four kids for three years.

“They’re saying that we owed back $7,539,” Fullard said.

Fullard typically pays just under $400 for rent. But the new letters say her rent has been over $1,500 since spring. Fullard told Carter that the property manager claims didn’t file her housing voucher recertification properly.

“She’s like, well, paperwork was not turned in on time, so they’re charging y’all $1500,” Fullard said. “So I was like, okay, why was nothing was said. And then all of a sudden, the next day is eviction notice.”

Fullard got two different letters saying different things about dates, charges and the next steps. Both the letters were consistent on one thing: her family will need to leave by Oct. 6th if they can’t pay up.

“I read it, and I immediately go over to the office like, okay, what is this,” Fullard said.

Carter tried to talk to the property manager but turned her away and told her to reach out to Corpoarte.

A vice president with PK Management sent a statement that did not address any of what was asked on behalf of the residents.

“Northcross management has been working with residents to clear up balances that are past due by offering various payment options and arrangements,” the statement read. “We will continue to communicate and work with the residents regarding any questions or concerns of their tenancy.”

The statement also said Northcross is working with residents on payment arrangements.

However, Fuller said that is not happening. Carter has now escalated the concerns to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which was previously audited the company.

