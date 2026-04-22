Neighbors shaken after teen shot, killed at Kannapolis apartment complex

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Neighbors in Kannapolis are mourning the loss of a 17-year-old boy shot and killed outside an apartment leasing office Monday night. Police said Legend Benjamin was found in the parking lot of the Coldwater Ridge Apartments, where crime scene tape blocked off the area for hours as investigators worked to gather evidence.

“Much, much sadness,” said a neighbor. “Because the boy, always seen him now and then, always talking, calm, young. She never expected for this to happen.”

Resident James Nance lives in the same complex. He said the victim kept to himself.

“(I) think it’s an awful thing to come and kill someone that don’t ever even come outside and stuff like that,” Nance said. “How could that happen? Why did it happen? I don’t know, but I know it shouldn’t have never happened.”

Police said a red SUV was seen leaving the scene.

There has not been any word on arrests or suspect description.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers.

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