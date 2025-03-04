New bill proposes hike in vehicle safety inspection fees

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County lawmaker is defending a hike in emission inspection fees that could double your bill.

According to the Hickory Record, right now, safety inspections cost $12.75 and $23.75 for safety and emissions.

A house bill sponsored by North Carolina State Representative Jeff McNeely wants to raise it to $29.15 and $40.15.

McNeely said the increase all goes to the inspection stations.

He said if lawmakers don’t raise the price, mechanics and auto shops will quit doing the work.

House lawmakers are set to debate the bill Tuesday.

