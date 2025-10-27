New bus shelter features solar lighting and art

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System has installed a new bus shelter on Beatties Ford Road as part of its Better Bus program, aimed at enhancing rider comfort and accessibility.

The new shelter, located near the Northwest School of Arts, features a Tolar-designed signature sunset model equipped with Urban Solar lighting, a USB phone charging port, a custom map case, and a trash receptacle. It also includes a public art glass installation and an ADA-accessible pad to ensure equitable access for all riders.

“We’ve always viewed our bus stops as the front door to our agency,” said Bruce Jones, Manager of Service Planning. “Through Better Bus, we’re making visible improvements that enhance safety, accessibility, and the overall rider experience.”

The lighting at the new bus stop is powered by solar energy, providing consistent illumination day and night, which improves visibility and safety for riders.

CATS plans to upgrade more than 2,000 bus stops over the next decade, contingent on voter approval of a proposed sales tax referendum.

These upgrades will include replacing aging shelters, adding solar lighting, benches, and trash bins, and ensuring all stops meet ADA standards.

“Better Bus is about delivering on our promise to customers and the community,” said Brent Cagle, CATS Interim CEO. “These upgrades are just the beginning of a larger effort to build a more reliable, accessible, and enhanced transit network for our region.”

Additional shelter replacements and upgrades are scheduled throughout 2025 as CATS continues implementing the Better Bus plan.

