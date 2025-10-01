NC Governor Josh Stein supports sales tax increase for Mecklenburg County transit

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Governor Josh Stein has endorsed a proposed sales tax increase for transit in Mecklenburg County.

Gov. Stein released a statement on Tuesday, highlighting the importance of making critical infrastructure investments for the county.

Mecklenburg County Commissioners approved a vote this summer to put a penny sales tax referendum on the November ballot to fund public transportation projects.

“With so many people settling in Mecklenburg County, now is the time to make the critical infrastructure investments to keep the county a great place to live, work and raise a family,” Governor Stein said.

If voters approve the measure, one cent of every dollar spent in Mecklenburg County will go towards a wide variety of public transportation initiatives.

