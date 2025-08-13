New campaign in North Carolina targets buying guns on behalf of others

CHARLOTTE — Federal and local officials in North Carolina are ramping up efforts to stop straw purchases, which is when someone buys a gun for another person. They are warning that the crime can carry steep prison time and fines.

Gun buyers in North Carolina in must fill out an ATF form.

However, that becomes a problem when you include your information knowing you’re buying the firearm for someone else.

Signs reading “A favor can be a felony” hang inside Hyatt Guns on Wilkinson Boulevard.

It’s a renewed campaign announced on Wednesday to stop straw purchasing.

“If you buy a gun for someone else, you’re breaking the law,” said Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western North Carolina District.

Ferguson said it’s a crime his prosecutors see often.

Xana Dove, a former Gastonia police officer, was charged with several felonies, including straw purchasing.

“Straw purchasing is a key part in the violent crime. It is the channel to which violent crime happens,” Furgeson said.

“This is not a victimless crime,” said Alecia Jones, special agent in-charge, ATF Charlotte. “These guns are often used in criminal activities and could result in the death of someone you love.”

That is why different agencies are putting out the warning from billboards across Charlotte to radio ads and more.

“Gun shop employees are the first line of defense when it comes to straw purchases and guns falling into the hands of criminals,” said Neal Conner, general manager at Hyatt Guns.

Firearms at Hyatt Guns

Conner said he and his employees take the crime seriously and are always on the lookout for it.

“In asking questions, you can really qualify your customer and know really, really quick whether that person is buying a firearm for themself or someone who is a prohibited person,” Conner said.

The campaign is a proactive approach to an ongoing problem with the feds and local law enforcement hoping education will put a stop to it.

People who are caught buying a gun for someone else could spend 15 years in prison and be forced to pay a fine up to $250,000.

VIDEO: Local guns tied to crimes, straw purchasers involved in illegal trade