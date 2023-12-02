New Cinemark program allows families to watch holiday films for $4

CHARLOTTE — For the first time, Cinemark is holding its Holiday Movie Clubhouse program.

Families will be able to go to select theaters and watch holiday movies for $4 a ticket.

Some holiday movies that will be shown are:

Arthur Christmas

The Polar Express

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

The program will take place from December 2 to December 18. Ticket holders will also receive a dollar off of snack packs for kids.

Movies will be shown at 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays and 6:00 p.m. on Mondays.

Click here or use the Cinemark app to purchase tickets.

Over 180 theaters are participating in the program. For more information, click here.

