New details emerge about Dilworth wine bar

CHARLOTTE — This wine-centric Dilworth concept intertwines family and its owners’ passion for the restaurant industry.

The newly named Emmy Lou’s — a nod to owner Alex Bridges’ wife Emma’s longtime nickname — is slated to open by early fall. Bridges has teamed up with chef Andres Kaifer on the concept, their third venture following Customshop in Elizabeth and Marina’s Tapas at Optimist Hall.

It will occupy 1,200 square feet at The Courtyard, a shopping center at 2400 Park Road. The space was previously home to Mere’s, a cheese and wine boutique.

The goal is to create a cozy, neighborhood spot that’s low key and approachable — a place, Bridges says, where he could imagine taking Emma on a date. The restaurant’s name holds a special place, inspired by her childhood nickname and a great-grandmother.

