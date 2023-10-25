New Ella B. Scarborough Community Center opens in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The east Charlotte community has a new hub for social services.

The Ella B. Scarborough Community Resource Center opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

The center is off of Eastway Drive, and it’s designed to offer all of the help that the Department of Health and Human Services provides in one spot.

I’m hoping that it’s really going to transform the way we do health services, the way we do county services,” said Mecklenburg County Commissioner George Dunlap.

Dunlap says there are more than 30 programs that will be available from inside the facility.

The center is named for Ella B. Scarborough, who was the first Black woman elected to Charlotte City Council. She also became the first Black woman to be the chairperson of the county board of commissioners.

Scarborough died last year, but she was a fierce advocate for equality and human rights throughout her entire life.

The new center is located at 430 Stitt Road.

