New high-tech recycling center opens, aims to cut landfill waste

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Mecklenburg County recycling center on Pence Road
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 got a tour of the new Mecklenburg County recycling center on Pence Road in east Charlotte.

The facility uses the latest technology including sorters, which help move and separate materials more efficiently.

The center will be where all single-stream recyclable materials collected curbside will be processed.

“Every ton that we recycle doesn’t go to the landfill, so it saves landfill space but also it helps us recycle these materials for future use,” said Ebenezer Solomon Gujjarlapudi, the director of Land Use and Environmental Service.

It will also be the new primary recycling center while the old location on Amble Drive is being upgraded.

The Amble Drive location is expected to reopen in the next 18 months.

