New homeowner wins $100K after buying scratch-off from south Charlotte store

RALEIGH — Yolanda Black, of Charlotte, won $100,000 in the newly launched Stacks of Cash scratch-off lottery game. She purchased the winning ticket at Cigarettes & More on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte.

Black, who just bought a new home, was excited about her winnings. After state and federal taxes, she took home $72,016. Black plans to use a portion of her winnings to furnish her new home.

The Stacks of Cash game debuted this month and features three $2 million top prizes and six $100,000 prizes.

“I jumped for joy. Then I told my husband,” she said.

Black shared her excitement with him after scratching off the ticket at home.

Black recounted the advice she received from a friend: “Someone told me, ‘New home, new money.’”

This advice resonates as she celebrates her recent win.

As of now, three $2 million jackpot prizes and five $100,000 prizes are still available in the Stacks of Cash game, providing more opportunities for players.

