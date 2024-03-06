New Hornets exec tasked with turning team into premier franchise

CHARLOTTE — It was a full house in the Spectrum Center Wednesday as the Charlotte Hornets introduced the man tasked with helping to turn the team into a premier franchise.

The hornets welcomed Jeff Peterson, the new executive vice president of basketball operations, to the role previously held by Mitch Kupchak.

Peterson was joined Wednesday by co-chairmen Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, who told reporters he shared their core values.

Peterson will be now the key decision-maker on the basketball side. He spoke one-on-one with Channel 9 Reporter DaShawn Brown.

“We’ve heard it very clearly; the goal is to turn this into a premier franchise,” Brown said. “Walk us through what that looks like. How do you that?”

“I think it just comes down to creating a culture that people want to be a part of and continue to be a part of. Longevity,” Peterson said. “It starts with the human beings, who are we going to bring in? We want high quality, high character. Individuals that, again, want to be here and about the right things. We’ll get there, it’s just going to take a little time and we’re not going to skip steps.”

Peterson comes to Charlotte from the Brooklyn Nets, where was the assistant general manager. Read more about his background here.

