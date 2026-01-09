New Matthews interchange ready for traffic as I-485 project advances

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Beginning Friday morning, drivers in Matthews will be able to use the new Weddington Road interchange, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

This latest stretch of road was built as part of the Interstate 485 express lanes project which aims to improve roads between Interstate 77 and Highway 74.

Crews will begin removing barricades around 10 a.m. to allow for traffic flow, but the NCDOT advises drivers to be mindful of ongoing construction in the area, including the installation of a traffic signal at Fincher Farm Road.

The NCDOT along with the prime contractor for the project, Blythe Construction, expect to open the express lanes in the corridor by the end of February. The entire project is slated to be completed by early spring.

