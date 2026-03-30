New NCDOT center aims to ease concerns over I-77 toll lanes project

CHARLOTTE — The state transportation department opened a new community resource center in Charlotte for the Interstate 77 toll lanes project to address initial concerns and incorporate feedback.

There was a lot of anger and confusion when the North Carolina Department of Transportation unveiled the initial designs for the new toll lane project. The new community center is NCDOT’s way of acknowledging they hear the concerns, and it’s a way for feedback to be incorporated into the project.

The new community engagement center is on Morehead Street off of I-77. You can make an appointment or drop in to talk to an NCDOT representative, share feedback, and see how the project impacts you.

Mayor Vi Lyles is on hand to open NCDOT’s new community resource center for the I-77 toll lane project. NCDOT is posting less invasive design maps this evening. pic.twitter.com/s5Regfq8Os — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) March 30, 2026

NCDOT also shared key project updates on Monday. There will no longer be any neighborhood impacts to McCrorey Heights, Biddleville, or Wesley Heights. While there are still slated to be some homes impacted in Wilmore, nothing has been finalized, and the project is still in the early stages of design.

Mayor Vi Lyles and several council members were on hand Monday morning for a news conference. They recognized how Charlotte has a history of urban renewal projects impacting neighborhoods and said they are determined to learn from that history.

“Brooklyn helped shape Charlotte, and the families came there, helped build the strength of this community today, and that’s why history must be followed,” Lyles said.

NCDOT officials said there is an average of five crashes daily on this part of I-77 where toll lanes are slated. That’s about 2.8 times higher than average.

VIDEO: NCDOT warns of loss of funds; toll critics imply threat

NCDOT warns of loss of funds; toll critics imply threat

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