New ranking shows positive progress for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — A new ranking shows positive progress for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The Education Value-Added Assessment System said 109 CMS schools rank in the top 50% of the state for positive student growth.

CMS also ranks 25th in the state for the percentage of schools in the top half.

The district has 13 schools that rank in the top 5% of highest-performing schools and another 13 schools that rank in the top 10%.

Due to the progress, nearly 100 CMS principals will receive bonuses from the state.

