Concord woman strangled; advocates warn domestic violence cases remain high

CONCORD, N.C. — Police say a woman was strangled to death inside a Concord home this week, and investigators believe her boyfriend is responsible.

It was one of two deadly domestic violence cases reported in just two days.

Earlier this week, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a mother, Tammy McCollum, was shot and killed by her husband, Eddie McCollum, in northwest Charlotte.

Her daughter, Davilyn McCollum, told Channel 9 she’s still trying to understand what happened.“I don’t know if confusion is a good enough word. What happened?” she said.

The day before that killing, Concord Police charged 35‑year‑old Brian Robert Menzies with murder and assault by strangulation in the death of Daliely Amparo, who officers said was his girlfriend.

Advocates told Channel 9 they believe these tragedies reflect a troubling trend.

“We are still seeing that occur, but we’re not seeing a dip by any means,” said Jasmine Hensley, Director of the Greater Charlotte Hope Line with Safe Alliance.

Hensley said domestic violence rates have remained high in the region for years.

She pointed to national statistics showing one in three women and one in four men experience some form of violence from an intimate partner. She said there are warning signs people can watch for.

“Coercion and threats, and keeping people away from their natural support, like family members and friends. Negative speech and talking down to a person,” Hensley explained.

Hensley said anyone in danger or unsure about their situation can call the Greater Charlotte Hope Line.

Brian Robert Menzies

Davilyn McCollum said she is still processing the loss of her mother and the circumstances surrounding her parents.

“My dad’s love for my mom was almost a staple in the community. The way that my father loved my mom was goals, for lack of a better word,” she expressed.

The Safe Alliance Hope Line is available at 980‑771‑4673, 24 hours a day. Advocates can help with safety planning, resources, and emotional support.

A balloon release honoring Tammy McCollum is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at Hornets Nest Park in northwest Charlotte.

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