Destructive north Charlotte house fire under investigation

CHARLOTTE — A fire destroyed a home in the Derita neighborhood of north Charlotte early Friday morning, leaving the people inside looking for a new place to stay.

It started around 12:30 a.m. on Dalecrest Drive.

Fortunately, everyone inside was able to make it out safely. They’re now receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Charlotte Fire says it took 30 firefighters to get the blaze under control.

Crews are still investigating the cause.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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