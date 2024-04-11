New South End restaurant dishing up Spanish tapas

CHARLOTTE — Restaurateur Manny Flores is tapping into his Spanish roots. His Que Hospitality Group is set to soft open Catalú, an authentic Spanish tapas restaurant, in South End on April 12.

It’s located at 135 New Bern St., in the New Bern Station development, between South Boulevard and the Lynx Blue Line. The Charlotte-based restaurant group — also behind Que Onda Tacos + Tequila and Que Fresa — snapped up the former Eight + Sand Kitchen space after that restaurant closed in January.

Flores has been dreaming about Catalú for a decade, but it’s taken just 62 days to transform the second-generation space. Que Hospitality has invested $750,000 into the roughly 3,500-square-foot restaurant.

