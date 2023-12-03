Longest-operating Bojangles location reopens in South End after renovation

CHARLOTTE — The oldest restaurant in the Bojangles chain just got a major facelift.
The fast-food joint off West Boulevard in South End is newly renovated and set to re-open next week.
The grand reopening will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
The restaurant first opened its doors nearly 50 years ago, in 1977, and was the first to have the Bojangles logo.
It is currently the company’s longest-operating location
(WATCH BELOW: Bojangles’ CEO steering restaurant chain ‘out of the chicken business’)
