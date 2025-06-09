New tools to help prevent childhood hot car deaths

CHARLOTTE — Consumer Reports issued a new warning along with some helpful tips for parents and caregivers that could prevent childhood hot car deaths.

Each year, an average of 37 children die from heatstroke after being left behind of becoming trapped in a car, according to the National Safety Council.

May through September are the most common months for these tragedies.

Consumer Reports testing found that even when it was 61 degrees outside, the temperature inside a closed car in the sun reached 105 degrees in just an hour. These conditions are dangerous and can even be deadly for a child.

Emily Thomas, an auto safety expert with Consumer Reports, said this is because children are unable to efficiently regulate their body temperature, stating their bodies can heat up three to five times faster than adults.

Nearly half of these tragedies happened when a caregiver forgot to drop off the child at daycare or preschool, but new technology is emerging that can help prevent that.

“This advanced technology has the potential to save lives not by just reminding parents to check the back seat, but by actually detecting rear occupants,” Thomas said.

This technology can now be found in some Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia vehicles, as well as the 2025 Toyota Sienna, but it isn’t widely available yet.

If your car doesn’t include this feature, Consumer Reports said parents should develop a routine with your own reminders every time you drive.

“You can create a routine of visiting the back seat on every single trip by placing something of yours like a purse, or a jacket or cell phone in the backseat even when your child is not with you,” Thomas said. “That way when your child is traveling with you, your brain has already remembered to always go to the backseat.”

Experts added that hot car deaths don’t happen only when a child is forgotten. An estimated 25% involve children getting into unattended vehicles.

Consumer Reports encourages everyone to always lock car doors and trunks year-round.

