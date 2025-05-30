New video shows moments before police shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — New video shows the moments that lead up to a police shooting in a South Carolina beach town that left a suspect dead and 11 others hurt.

It happened on the Myrtle Beach boardwalk in late April. The video shows the suspect, 18-year-old Jerrius Davis, walk by a store before pulling out a gun.

The video then shows Davis firing into a crowd. A Myrtle Beach Police Department officer was leaving that store, and he came outside within two seconds and fired back at Davis.

Davis was killed in the shooting. The officer was placed on paid administrative leave while SLED investigates.

