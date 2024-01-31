New video shows neighborhood damage from shooting that left nearly 60 casings

CHARLOTTE — A barrage of bullets stormed through a northwest Charlotte neighborhood, leaving homes damaged and families shaken.

Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz went back to the Peachtree Hills neighborhood on Crandon Drive where suspects shot at each other for at least twenty seconds early Tuesday morning.

New video sent to Goetz shows a different view where one of the rounds hits a car, and sparks go flying.

Three other bullets hit a truck, trailer and home belonging to the same family.

Goetz was speaking with the family while the youngest family member playing on the floor, just under the window a bullet came through.

“I stayed still. We couldn’t move for fear of being hit by a stray bullet.” The family asked to remain anonymous out of concern for their safety.

The video at the top of the page shows the aftermath, tracing how the bullet came right through the corner of the window, cut through the blinds, and traveled across the entryway of the home right into the stairwell. It came out on the other side and then ended up at the top of the stairs.

“These are moments that make you think about other things, I think we are going to move from there, it is the safest thing to do.”

Police are still searching for suspects.

