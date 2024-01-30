CHARLOTTE — Police are looking into who’s responsible for a shooting in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood that left residents on edge.

Home surveillance video shared with Channel 9 shows the moments gunfire erupted on Crandon Drive just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

VIDEO:

VIDEO: Barrage of bullets hits homes, cars in northwest Charlotte neighborhood

In the video above, multiple people are seen pointing and shooting guns at each other several times.

No one was reported to be hit by the bullets, but the police report lists nine cars and one trailer suffered damage from the shooting.

Barrage of bullets hits homes, cars in northwest Charlotte neighborhood

At least 3 suspects are wanted for the shooting, according to the narrative of the incident in the police report.

>>> At 5, hear from residents who moved to the neighborhood to escape violence. They told Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz they’re thinking they have to escape again.

(WATCH: Walmart employee shot after dispute over unpaid chicken at Neighborhood Market)

Walmart employee shot after dispute over unpaid chicken at Neighborhood Market

©2024 Cox Media Group