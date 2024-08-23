Newk’s Eatery plots return to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Newk’s Eatery’s prior success in Charlotte is fueling its efforts to return to the Queen City. The Jackson, Mississippi-based, fast-casual restaurant chain is working to secure a franchisee for the market, says CEO Frank Paci.

The brand sees potential for as many as 10 locations here in the future.

Newk’s previously operated locations in uptown, south Charlotte and Rock Hill, all of which closed in 2019. Paci said the operator ran into difficult times financially — but in their peak days, the stores were very successful.

“Looking at the historic numbers that we did in these locations, there’s no reason to believe that we wouldn’t be successful in the Charlotte market,” he says.

Read the full story on CBJ's website here.





