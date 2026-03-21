Newton Police Department names Maj. Beal as interim chief

NEWTON, N.C. — Maj. Mark David Beal will become the interim chief of police for the City of Newton on Friday.

Beal currently serves as the deputy chief of the Newton Police Department and has 28 years of service with the agency, officials said.

The appointment follows the upcoming retirement of Police Chief Vidal A. Sipe. Sipe is stepping down after a career that included several years of leadership within the Newton Police Department.

Beal grew up in the city and said he has a personal connection to the area near his grandmother’s former home on 13th Street.

“I spent a lot of time growing up in Newton, so this has always been a home to me,” Beal said. “I’m proud to serve the community I love and to work alongside the dedicated officers protecting the fine citizens of Newton every day.”

Before joining the Newton Police Department, Beal began his law enforcement career with the Town of Catawba Police Department. He also served as a deputy with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and worked as an officer with the Claremont Police Department. These roles provided him with experience in both municipal and county law enforcement.

His professional training includes graduating from the 244th session of the FBI National Academy, an international leadership program for senior law enforcement officials. Beal also holds an associate degree in criminal justice and graduated from the Southern Police Institute.

Newton Mayor Jerry T. Hodge said Beal’s long career in the city has prepared him for the transition.

“Maj. Beal has devoted his career to serving Newton with professionalism and integrity,” Hodge said. “His leadership, experience and commitment to this community make him exceptionally prepared to lead the Newton Police Department during this important transition.”

Beal will officially begin his duties as interim chief on Friday. The department will continue its mission of protecting and serving the city as it moves through this leadership transition.

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