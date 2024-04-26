NFL Draft: Patriots pick UNC’s Drake Maye

DETROIT — The New England Patriots picked UNC Chapel Hill quarterback Drake Maye as the overall No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Maye, a Myers Park High School graduate, is 6-foot-4 and weighs 223 pounds, who has the size and powerful arm to contend with inclement weather in the Northeast, ESPN reported. Maye threw for 8,018 yards at UNC, which is No. 5 on UNC’s all-time passing list.

He is No. 4 overall on UNC’s all-time list with 63 touchdowns.

Drake Maye’s dad talks coaching son, Sam Hartman in youth football

