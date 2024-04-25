Drake Maye’s dad talks coaching son, Sam Hartman in youth football

CHARLOTTE — For the second time in the last five years, the Charlotte area will likely produce a pair of quarterbacks taken in the NFL Draft.

Drake Maye is expected to be picked within the first three picks, while Sam Hartman is projected to be picked in the later rounds. Connections run deep in the small but tight knit fraternity of Charlotte quarterbacks.

Both Maye and Hartman played on the same youth football team.

Drake Maye’s dad, Mark, coached both Hartman and Maye. He spoke to Channel 9′s Phil Orban about his time coaching the two quarterbacks.

“Drake’s first year, I think we put him at corner put him out at wideout every now and then we’d let him run a reverse,” Mark said.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Orban talks to Mark Maye about the prospects’ time in youth football.

