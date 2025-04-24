Local

NFL Draft Tracker: Panthers hold 9 picks in Green Bay

By Brad Cole, wsoctv.com
NFL Draft The Panthers’ last pick will come in the 7th round, a pick they got from Arizona over two years ago. (WSOC)
GREEN BAY, WI — The Carolina Panthers will have 9 picks throughout the 2025 NFL Draft and will kick things off with the 8th overall pick on Thursday night in Green Bay.

You can keep track of all the Panthers’ draft moves below:

1st Round, 8th Pick: Unless they make a trade, the Panthers will only have one pick on Thursday night at the 8th spot.

2nd Round, 57th pick: Carolina will open their second day of the draft with the 57th pick.

3rd Round: 74th pick: The Panthers will pick only once in the thrid round, with the 74th pick.

4th round, 111th pick (via Dallas): Carolina gets busy in the 4th round. They will have the 111th overall pick after a trade last season that sent Jonathan Mingo to the Cowboys.

4th Round: 114th pick: Three picks later, the Panthers will be on the clock again with 114th overall pick.

5th Round: 140th pick (via New York Giants): The Panthers start the 5th round with the 140th pick, a pick they for from the Ginats in the Brain Burns trade.

5th Round: 146th pick: The Panthers will also hold Pick 146.

5th Round: 163rd pick (from Baltimore): Carolina pick in the fifth round for the third time with the 163rd pick, thanks to a trade that involved Diontae Johnson last season.

7th Round: 230th pick: (via Arizona): The Panthers’ last pick will come in the 7th round, a pick they got from Arizona over two years ago.

