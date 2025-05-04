Duke Energy shakes up C-suite under new CEO

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy Corp. is making several changes to its C-suite under new CEO Harry Sideris.

Julie Janson, executive vice president and CEO of Duke Energy Carolinas, is retiring on July 1. Janson has also been the head of Duke’s natural gas business unit, which includes Piedmont Natural Gas. Janson will be followed in those roles by Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe, who is currently Duke’s executive vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary.

Janson has been with Duke — and a predecessor company — for 37 years. She has been a critical leader for Duke in shaping its strategy and presence in the Carolinas.

