SC Treasurer’s office under investigation after $1.8B accounting error

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s State Senate moved to remove state treasurer Curtis Loftis after a $1.8 billion accounting error. But the House did not follow.

Now, Loftis’ office is under investigation by the state’s inspector general.

The State Senate voted 33-8 to remove Loftis last month for willful neglect of duty, the Herald reports. But the House is looking for other ways to move foward.

The Alix Partners report into South Carolina’s $1.8 billion accounting error found that most of that money did not exist.

The House told The State that its investigation will not replicate that report nor the Senate’s investigation.

Inspector General Brian Lamkin will begin an investigation focused on the treasurer’s office operations on Thursday.

The State reported that Lamkin sent Loftis a letter informing him of the upcoming investigation.

Lamkin advised he would be reviewing potential waste, use of funds, requirements for disclosures to the General Assembly and the public, and more.

“The Witch-Hunt Rolls On,” Loftis posted on Facebook. “They’ve ridiculed me, they’ve ridiculed you, ignored my constitutional and statutory rights, and dragged the Treasurer’s Office through endless investigations — all to score political points.”

Loftis’ office issued a statement on Friday saying he welcomed the investigation.

“Following the March 27th Senate Finance Constitutional Subcommittee hearing, I proactively met with Inspector General Brian Lamkin and State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel and expressed a willingness to have them thoroughly investigate the State Treasurer’s Office regarding the reported $1.8 billion accounting discrepancy,” Loftis said. “Since taking office in 2010, I have consistently upheld the principles of accountability and transparency on behalf of the citizens of South Carolina.”

