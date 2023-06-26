No one hurt after small plane crashes into NC home

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — A small plane crashed into a home Sunday afternoon, shortly after leaving a regional airport, according to Channel 9′s affiliate, WCTI.

The crash happened near Southport, North Carolina, just south of Wilmington. The plane was fully engulfed in flames, including the exterior of the home it crashed into, WCTI reports.

Three people that were on the plane at the time of the crash escaped without any injuries. Video shows heavy damage to the home.

The fire was quickly put out by crews and the family has been displaced.

(WATCH BELOW: Smoke in cockpit of a plane headed to Charlotte puts crew in hospital)

Smoke in cockpit of a plane headed to Charlotte puts crew in hospital

©2023 Cox Media Group