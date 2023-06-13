No swim advisory issued at Lake Norman cove after sewage discharge

CHARLOTTE — A “No Swim” advisory has been issued for a Lake Norman cover after about 8,000 of sewage spilled into the lake from a private sewer manhole.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services Staff says the manhole is on Nautique Boulevard and the leak was caused by a blockage in the sewer line. Workers have removed the blockage and the leak has now stopped.

Officials say they are keeping an eye on the water quality in the area, the “No Swim” advisory will be lifted when the water’s bacteria levels are deemed safe enough for human contact.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services has not said how long the “No Swim” advisory will be in place.

