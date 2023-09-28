NoDa Brewing Company hosts 12th annual Pink Pint Night

CHARLOTTE — Breast Cancer Awareness Month is just around the corner, but some local groups are getting a head start.

NoDa Brewing Company and Charlotte Radiology are hosting their annual Pink Pint Night in an attempt to raise funds for mammogram screenings for uninsured women through Levine Cancer Insitute’s Project PINK.

The money raised will be used to fund the program’s mobile breast center, which offers free screenings in underserved communities where the need is highest.

One dollar from every pint of Gose Pink sold will go to Project PINK. An online auction will also be held, where all funds raised will benefit Project Pink.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday at the North End taproom on West 32nd Street.

(WATCH BELOW: Daughter’s diagnosis leads to mother’s breast cancer discovery)

Daughter’s diagnosis leads to mother’s breast cancer discovery









©2023 Cox Media Group