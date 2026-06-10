Non-citizen in Rock Hill indicted for illegally voting in 2024 election

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Ekam Monfum, a 38-year-old legal permanent resident and non-citizen living in Rock Hill, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally voting as an alien.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office shared the indictment on Wednesday. Prosecutors say Monfum voted in the 2024 election despite not being a U.S. citizen.

The Dept. of Justice says Monfum arrived in the U.S. in December of 2022 and obtained legal permanent resident status because he’s married to a U.S. citizen. The DOJ didn’t specify where Monfum came from or describe his nationality.

According to the indictment, a voter registration was submitted in Monfum’s name in August of 2024, and he later voted.

Prosecutors say the process to register “requires the registrant to affirm that they are a United States citizen.”

The indictment charges Monfum with a single count of illegally voting as an alien.

Monfum faces a maximum penalty of one year in federal prison and a fine of up to $100,000 if convicted.

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