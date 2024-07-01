Nonprofit aims to increase turnout in rural counties

CHARLOTTE — A local nonprofit is aiming to improve turnout in rural counties.

It’s called the New Rural Project. Cynthia Wallace and Helen Probst Mills co-founded the group after seeing large numbers of registered and unregistered voters in rural communities have not been casting their ballot.

>> On this episode of the Political Beat, Cynthia Wallace discusses what she is seeing on the ground and the efforts her group is taking this fall to increase voter turnout.

